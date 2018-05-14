Quincy treats trees for Emerald Ash Borer

The City of Quincy took preventative steps to stop the spread of the tree-killing Emerald Ash Borer.

The Department of Planning and Development said the city council approved a contract with the company Trees "R" Us, to treat more than 300 ash trees this spring and next.

City officials said the cost of the project would be more than 33-thousand dollars.

A crew from Trees "R" Us was treating trees Monday and Tuesday in hopes to protect them from the destructive insect.

"The idea is to keep the ash borer from spreading. Hopefully, if the city treats the trees on public property, that the ash borer may not spread to private property and trees that are not being treated," said Chuck Bevelheimer from the Department of Planning and Development.

Chuck Bevelheimer said if you have ash trees on your property, now is the time you need to contact your local nursery to treat and protect your trees.

For more information on treating trees for Emerald Ash Borer in Quincy, click here.

For more information on identifying Emerald Ash Borer, click here.