Free kidney screening coming to Quincy

An opportunity to check your risk for kidney disease is coming to Quincy.

The free screenings will take place Monday, June 4 at the Kroc Center in Quincy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is required for both screenings by May 31 by calling 877-411-2468 or visiting events.blessinghealth.org. No fasting is required.

The National Kidney Foundation has partnered with Blessing Health System, Quincy Medical Group, and the Adams County Medical Society Alliance to offer the free screening.

A registered nurse at Blessing says 1 in 3 Americans are at risk for developing kidney disease and says they are encouraging anyone with high blood pressure, diabetes, or family history of kidney disease to receive a screening.

Laura Wietholder the Community Outreach Coordinator says, "Signs and symptoms of the disease can often undetected until the disease is progressed, but early detection can help slow or prevent progression of the disease."

Screenings will include blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, urinalysis, and a blood draw for those at risk for kidney disease to identify serum Creatinine and eGFR, an estimation of kidney function.

Each participant will have a private consultation with a medical professional at the end of the screening, where test results will be shared along with strategies for a healthier diet and life-saving next steps in the case that abnormal screening results are discovered.