Customer Appreciation Days at The Salvation Army Family Stores

This week is National Salvation Army Week.

The Quincy Salvation Army is inviting the community to Customer Appreciation Days at The Family Stores.

The Quincy Family Store will hold its celebration Wednesday and the Hannibal Family Store will celebrate on Thursday.

Hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at each store.

In addition to Customer Appreciation Day, each store will host a daily Hide-N-Seek $5 gift card giveaway. The gift cards will be placed throughout each store, Monday thru Friday, with one clue given each day via social media as to where customers can find the gift card in each store.

Matt Schmidt, The Salvation Army Gift Advisor said, "The big thing about doing it at the family stores, is the family stores support our social services, those programs we use to help those people in the community in need. So every time you go in there to buy an item, some clothing, or something for your home you're helping in that well as well, to provide those services for people in need."

Heather Cook of the Salvation Army Stores stated the Family Stores offer clothing, household furnishings and a variety of other items at affordable prices. Money raised from the sale of items helps provide funding for social service programs. For individuals and families in need who are unable to afford to purchase items they need, these items may be provided at no cost through our social services.

In Quincy and Hannibal, The Salvation Army helps people with several different services including rent and mortgage payment assistance, grocery assistance through the food pantry, support to purchase prescription medicine, and assistance with energy bills. Each year, more than 13,665 people receive support, thanks to generous donors, volunteers, and corporate partners, Cook stated.