Macomb's Burg, Bickers, Musick make college commitments official

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Macomb is sending three of its most talented senior student athletes to the next level.



Two of those individuals are taking the junior college route in baseball.



Jacob Burg is heading to Carl Sandburg while Brandon Bickers chose Illinois Central. Both are ready to tackle the next challenge.



"Everyone is going to be able to hit a fastball at any point, any time," Burg said of pitching at the college level.



"I'll have to throw what they're not expecting and able to to throw anything, and command any pitch I have, and be ready for anyone to hit, and anyone to bunt, at any situation."



According to Bickers, "It's just going to be a lot of time in the summer to get better and in the off-season, but I'm really excited to play. I love their facility (and) their coaching staff. It's not too far from home and everything is pretty much perfect it seems like for me."



Joe Musick may have missed out on the bulk of his senior football season with a broken collarbone, but he's not ready to give up on the sport.



Musick is bound for Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, to continue his career on the gridiron.



"I'm extremely excited. I didn't get to finish my senior season with all my friends, so I'm hoping to make some new memories with some new teammates," Musick said.



On Wartburg, Musick added: "They are very good. The coaching staff is awesome. I talked with all of them and I loved it. It's just an amazing environment. The people are great and the coaches are great."



Musick, Burg, and Bickers made their commitments official on Friday.