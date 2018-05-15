Hannibal's McIntosh, Garcia to extend athletic careers

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- It was a busy day at Hannibal High School as not one, but two Pirates committed to play their respective sports at the next level.



A pitcher by trade Desiree Garcia is heading to John Wood to continue her softball career in the circle, and Grace McIntosh signed her letter of intent for both soccer and dance at Central Methodist University next year.



McIntosh is getting a chance to compete in both of her passions and that sold on her on CMU.



"For me I would definitely say it's a smaller school, but it allows me to do marine biology and soccer and dance, rather than at a big school only having to choose one," McIntosh said.



"I would definitely say playing at a college level will have to speed up the play of the game and better my skills with a college, and a college team."



In addition to her athletic skills McIntosh will graduate second in her class.



Garcia is taking her talents on the softball diamond across the Mississippi River to join John Wood.



Garcia says getting a crack at the next level has been a dream years in the making.



"I'm really excited. I can't wait to see and make new friends see what goes on there," Garcia said.



"It's exciting. I've always wanted to play college ball since I was little."



Garcia will join a Blazers team fresh off their best finish since 2014.