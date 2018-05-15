Monday's Area Scores - May 14

**High School Golf, Boys**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 State Tournament (after round one)
-- Palmyra (348) tied for third place
*Top Area Individuals*
T-4) Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 76
T-49) Brock Bollin/Mason Burch (Palmyra): 90
T-54) Brady Shively (Palmyra): 92
*Class 1 State Tournament (after round one)
-- Van-Far (396) is in fifth place
*Top Area Individuals*
11) Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby): 80
T-24) Remington Feldewerth (Louisiana): 87
T-24) Jayson C. Orr (Van-Far): 87
**High School Baseball**
(MSHSAA)
*Class 2 District 5 Semifinals*
Scotland County: 2
Canton: 14
(5 Innings)
-- Canton vs. Putnam County (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Illini West Regional Quarterfinals*
Bushnell-WP: 6
West Hancock: 16
(5 Innings)
Chase Hartweg: Grand slam
-- West Hancock vs. Monmouth-Roseville (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Quarterfinals*
Rushville-Industry: 4
Pittsfield: 5
Collin Meleski: 2 hits
-- Pittsfield vs. QND (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A North Fulton Regional Quarterfinals*
Southeastern: 7
Biggsville WC: 0
Shad Flesner: CG 1-hitter, 16 K's (2-2, 2 RBI's)
-- Southeastern vs. Williamsfield (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Class 1A Winchester Regional Quarterfinals*
Griggsville-Perry: 1
Springfield Lutheran: 8
**High School Softball**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Quarterfinals*
Farmington: 3
Rushville-Industry: 4
-- Rushville-Industry vs. Beardstown (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)
*Class 2A Williamsville Regional Quarterfinals*
Pittsfield: 2
New Berlin: 12
(5 Innings)
(Regular Season)
Quincy High: 1
Chatham-Glenwood: 2
Hannah Fuglaar: HR
**High School Soccer**
(GIRLS)
Keokuk: 5
Fairfield: 3
MacKenzie Northup: 2 goals
Wapello: 0
Holy Trinity: 10
(BOYS)
Danville: 2
Fort Madison: 0
Fairfield: 10
Keokuk: 0
