Monday's Area Scores - May 14

**High School Golf, Boys**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 State Tournament (after round one)

-- Palmyra (348) tied for third place



*Top Area Individuals*

T-4) Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 76

T-49) Brock Bollin/Mason Burch (Palmyra): 90

T-54) Brady Shively (Palmyra): 92



*Class 1 State Tournament (after round one)

-- Van-Far (396) is in fifth place



*Top Area Individuals*

11) Kanon Kendrick (South Shelby): 80

T-24) Remington Feldewerth (Louisiana): 87

T-24) Jayson C. Orr (Van-Far): 87





**High School Baseball**



(MSHSAA)

*Class 2 District 5 Semifinals*

Scotland County: 2

Canton: 14

(5 Innings)

-- Canton vs. Putnam County (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Illini West Regional Quarterfinals*

Bushnell-WP: 6

West Hancock: 16

(5 Innings)

Chase Hartweg: Grand slam

-- West Hancock vs. Monmouth-Roseville (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)



*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Quarterfinals*

Rushville-Industry: 4

Pittsfield: 5

Collin Meleski: 2 hits

-- Pittsfield vs. QND (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A North Fulton Regional Quarterfinals*

Southeastern: 7

Biggsville WC: 0

Shad Flesner: CG 1-hitter, 16 K's (2-2, 2 RBI's)

-- Southeastern vs. Williamsfield (Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 1A Winchester Regional Quarterfinals*

Griggsville-Perry: 1

Springfield Lutheran: 8





**High School Softball**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Beardstown Regional Quarterfinals*

Farmington: 3

Rushville-Industry: 4

-- Rushville-Industry vs. Beardstown (Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.)



*Class 2A Williamsville Regional Quarterfinals*

Pittsfield: 2

New Berlin: 12

(5 Innings)



(Regular Season)

Quincy High: 1

Chatham-Glenwood: 2

Hannah Fuglaar: HR





**High School Soccer**



(GIRLS)

Keokuk: 5

Fairfield: 3

MacKenzie Northup: 2 goals



Wapello: 0

Holy Trinity: 10



(BOYS)

Danville: 2

Fort Madison: 0



Fairfield: 10

Keokuk: 0