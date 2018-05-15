Digging Deeper: QPD lacks body cams, pushes for funding

The Quincy Police Department officer who shot and killed a male suspect Monday night was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting, according to a QPD spokesman.

Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden said the department only has two body cameras, which are only used for training purposes.

In November, QPD said they were working with the city to secure funding for body cameras, but that hasn't happened yet.

Chief Rob Copley said the department planned to revisit the issue with city council at its upcoming June 7th meeting.

"This is definitely a good cause to have body cameras because it would clear the officer so quickly," said VanderMaiden.

VanderMaiden said it was unclear if the dash camera in the officer's vehicle was recording when the shooting happened. He said, even if it was, they didn't know if the vehicle was pointed at the officer and the suspect when the confrontation occurred.

"All of our patrol cars, our front line cars, there is a process to engage them," said VanderMaiden. "In this particular case, I don't know if it was engaged. That's going to be up to state police to ascertain.