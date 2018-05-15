Officer-involved shooting investigation moves forward

The Adams County State's Attorney said Tuesday morning that his office was working with the Illinois State Police, as the investigation into an officer-involved shooting moved forward.

State investigators were called in after a Quincy Police officer shot and killed a suspect on a sidewalk at 11th and Jackson streets around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

State's Attorney Gary Farha said it was not a complicated scene, but it is going to take time to complete a report.

Farha also said it's possible his office will remove itself from the case.

"There are certain circumstances where we may not (take the case) because of conflicts, we may not be the agency that handles this case. We may be the agency. We just have to wait and see what the report says and what our response will be," Farha said.

Farha said he expected the suspect's name to be released later Tuesday and even more information by the end of the week.

WGEM News was unable to get confirmation from any agency involved in the investigation on why the suspect was stopped or if a weapon was recovered on the suspect. Quincy Police said Monday night that the officer said the man was reaching for a gun. The officer said he feared for his safety and shot the man multiple times, killing him on the scene.