Investigators: Suspect shot by QPD officer did not have a firearm, but had a weapon

The Adams County State's Attorney has identified the officer and the suspect in the officer-involved shooting Monday night, and revealed that the suspect wasn't carrying a firearm.

In a press release, Gary Farha identified the officer as Steve Bangert. He said Bangert shot and killed Rollie Davis Sr., 53, of Quincy, last night around 8:30 p.m.

Farha stated Davis had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. Investigators said they discovered a weapon closely resembling a firearm at the scene near Davis' body. Farha wouldn't identify what the weapon was, stating a picture will be provided at the end of the investigation.

Court records show Davis had multiple convictions, including several for theft, and a resisting a peace officer conviction in 2003.

Farha stated Bangert is a 16-year veteran of the Quincy Police Department, and is an instructor. He was placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is over.