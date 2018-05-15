Kara Biernat - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kara Biernat

Posted:

Kara Biernat is a Multimedia Journalist for WGEM News. She joined the team in 2018 after receiving her degree in journalism and telecommunications from Ball State University.

Some highlights of Kara's career as a journalist include attending and covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and spending a summer in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as a baseball sideline reporter. 

Kara grew up in Crown Point, Indiana, but it very excited to call the Tri-States home.

When she's not in the newsroom, Kara enjoys running outdoors, cheering on the Chicago Cubs and spending time with her family. 

Email Kara
Follow Kara on Twitter

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.