Kara Biernat is a Multimedia Journalist for WGEM News. She joined the team in 2018 after receiving her degree in journalism and telecommunications from Ball State University.

Some highlights of Kara's career as a journalist include attending and covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and spending a summer in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as a baseball sideline reporter.

Kara grew up in Crown Point, Indiana, but it very excited to call the Tri-States home.

When she's not in the newsroom, Kara enjoys running outdoors, cheering on the Chicago Cubs and spending time with her family.

