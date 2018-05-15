Digging Deeper: Community Crime Map in Quincy

People living in the area of 11th and Jackson, where the shooting happened, say the neighborhood is going downhill.

Digging deeper, Quincy Police Department's community crime map shows there have been a few robberies, as well as home and business burglaries, within a few blocks of 11th and Jackson.

Residents said crime continues to pop-up and they believe it's only getting worse.

"Since the new guys are coming in, from different places, Chicago, Detroit, and all over, this has had a bad element that has come along with it," Curtis Smith said. "You know, I feel like it's endangering the community of Quincy."

