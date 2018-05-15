QND students leave school just before shooting

An exterior sign at Quincy Notre Dame High School, which is close to the scene of Monday night's officer-involved shooting.

Quincy Notre Dame High School officials are speaking about Monday night's officer-involved shooting that took place just a few yards away from the school.

QND principal Mark McDowell said students were at the school just thirty minutes before the shooting.

"On any given evening, we'll have a variety of things taking place. We had our typical practices after school but luckily we were not hosting any contests. We did have some students in the building for an academic reason." explained McDowell. "They left the building around 8 o'clock so we're very fortunate, very fortunate that those two time frames did not overlap."

McDowell said they sent out a message shortly after the shooting letting parents know that it was not related to the school.