Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse to be rebuilt

The lighthouse will be torn down and rebuilt.

America's Hometown is getting ready to start construction on one of the city's most iconic structures.

Andy Dorian with Hannibal Parks said on Tuesday that water damage is one of the reasons the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse is going to be torn down and rebuilt.

He also said the lighthouse is his departments most vandalized structure.

The estimated cost for the project lies between $30,000 and $60,000.

On Tuesday, the council approved a $9,300 lump sum for the project.

Dorian said the project will help the city as it prepares for its bicentennial celebration.

"We've got that lighthouse everywhere down in our office, so it's extremely important and it really means a lot to a lot of people, so we're going to be glad to have that done and prominent for the bicentennial." Dorian said.

Dorian also added that while the project doesn't have a set timeline yet, he anticipates it will be completed sometime in 2019.

As for the vandalism, the city will be installing a new security camera on the new structure.

The council also approved holding a municipal election on August 7th, for approval of up to $17.5 million dollars in bonds to fund a new water system for the board of public works. This is related to the removal of ammonia from the city's drinking water.

The council also heard from BPW, which anticipated a 3.5% increase in water bills starting July 1.

There will be a public meeting discussing rate changes on June 18th.