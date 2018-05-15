Shooting prompts discussion regarding police & community relations

While investigators are still in the early stages of trying to figure out what exactly happened during Monday night's deadly officer- involved shooting on Quincy's south-side, Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha believes the officer in this situation did the right thing.

Farha says in regards to the incident Monday night, he thinks the suspect was aggressive to the officer. The shooting has Quincy's Human Rights Commission speaking up about community interaction between the public and law enforcement.

"I think it was an aggressive interaction between the two, mainly on the part of the victim," said Farha. "I don't really want to call him the victim. The decedent."

Farha says the individual, 52-year-old Rollie Davis Senior, was shot multiple times and killed by Quincy Police Officer Steve Bangert Monday night after Davis had a weapon that resembled a gun.

"Now the reason of trust is not there," said Cecil Weathers, chairman of Quincy's Human Rights Commission.

Weathers say this latest police confrontation could have long lasting consequences.

"It's very traumatic for both families, the victim and the police officer, and it also affects the community at large," said Weathers.

Weathers says the Human Rights Commission has been working with the Quincy Police Department to better develop police and community interaction.

Back in February, officers and members of the community came together to brainstorm ideas on how to reduce the 'us vs them' attitude when referring to police and the public.

"Reggie Coleman who was the former chair of the Human Right Commission brought this same question up three years ago that this could happen in Quincy if we didn't improve communication, dialogue, trust and interaction," said Weathers.

It's unclear if more training would've led to a different outcome Monday night. However, Weathers says it's a good reminder to keep moving in the right direction.

"In the past we have seen some improvement," said Weathers. "We're not there yet but we have been improving. If we can just keep it on track."

Farha says early indications show the officer followed his training Monday night. A preliminary report on the investigation should be released by the end of the week.

The Human Rights Commission meets the first Thursday of every month at Quincy's City Hall. The meetings are open to the public and serve as way for community members to share how they feel the city can improve.

