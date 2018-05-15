Macomb's Gentry signs with Illinois State

After playing three sports in his time at Macomb, Ben Gentry will try his hand at a fourth sport at the collegiate level. Gentry played football, baseball and swam at Macomb, but Tuesday signed on to be a cheerleader at Illinois State.

Gentry's cousin is a cheerleader at Illinois State and was the one who first put the idea of cheering at Illinois State into his head.

"She told me about an open gym, and she kind of convinced me to come and try out at the open gym. It was fun. From the first two hours I figured I could do this next year. Then I went down a few weeks after that for the actual tryout which was for two days. I was one of the eleven guys who made the team."

Although he has never cheered before Gentry feels his experience with other sports and lessons he learned there will carry over into cheer.