Indigent death policy sparks emotional Adams County Board meeting

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
The Adams County Board heard public push back Tuesday night on the county's indigent death policy.

Coroner Jim Keller asked the county board to review the policy after complaints.

Once a person is declared indigent, loved ones must sign over their rights to the remains over the county. Unless family members pay $1,000, they can't get their family members death certificate or ashes. According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, residents filled the county board meeting during an emotional meeting.

The county board is still evaluating whether to change the policy and hopes to make a decision by next month's meeting.

