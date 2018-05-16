Quincy Girl Scouts clean monument - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Girl Scouts clean monument

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Quincy Girl Scouts clean World Trade Center monument outside Quincy City Hall Tuesday afternoon. Quincy Girl Scouts clean World Trade Center monument outside Quincy City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

A Quincy Girl Scout troop came together Tuesday afternoon to honor the victims of 9-11.  

The troop of second and third graders met at city hall to clean the World Trade Center monument. The girls and troop leaders swept and washed the monument to earn their bronze award. Troop leader Kim Cookston is helping to pass down the event, a tradition that her older daughter started in 2011.

"My daughter's troop started it. They came here to earn their bronze award. every year we come here and clean the monument to teach them about what happened and the people who lost their lives and everything," Cookston said.

The troop plans to continue passing down the tradition to younger Girl Scouts around the area in the future. 

