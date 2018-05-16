Quincy's Schutte rebounds from fracture to advance to state meet

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Maggie Schutte is no secret to the Class 3A state track and field meet, but there were some who likely questioned whether the Quincy High School senior would return to Charleston this spring.



Schutte never seems to back away from a challenge, and despite having a fractured right foot, she won the pole vault at last week's Rock Island sectional and then added the Triple Jump, and 100 meter hurdles, to her schedule at this week's state meet.



Schutte has relied on dipping into her memory bank to recapture her prowess in multiple events.



"It's just different going into the meet having to trust what I did before and kind of hope that I can do it again," she said.



According to Blue Devils head coach Matt McClelland, "It basically takes a lot of grit and determination and that's Maggie. She very, very tough and she's always been that way for us."



The injury bug has bit Schutte before, including prior to last year's sectional.



This season the fracture has forced her to switch her routine while having to maintain her conditioning away from the track.



"I have been doing hard training on bike and (in) swimming, and kind of going through the motions, and in my head, trying to think about what it feels like," Schutte explained.



McClelland added: "She isn't one to really sit back and settle for what other people might want her to do. She really wants to do the best for herself and that's good."



Schutte will be Quincy High School's lone representative at the state meet which begins Thursday.