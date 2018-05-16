Gov. Rauner to visit water treatment plant in Quincy

Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to unveil the next steps in the water treatment plan for the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy on Thursday.

Mayor Kyle Moore will join the governor at noon at the city's water treatment plant.

Earlier this month, Rauner's administration released a plan to battle the ongoing Legionnaires' Disease outbreak at the home.

That plan includes:

Building a new, state-of-the art skilled nursing care facility that could house up to 300 residents.

Constructing a new, underground water loop that feeds existing buildings and new construction.

Develop an alternate water source and make improvements to the existing water treatment facility as necessary.

Purchase and renovate the closed, off-site nursing facility to provide a safe and comfortable temporary living environment for up to 180 IVHQ residents. The facility could hold up to 90 residents permanently.

The estimated cost could be up to $245 million dollars.

Legionnaires' Disease has killed 13 people and sickened dozens more at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy since 2015.

