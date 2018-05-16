McDonough County man arrested for fighting with paramedics

McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of a Bardolph, Illinois man on Monday.

Petitgout stated that Grant Taylor, 38, of Bardolph was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery.

On Monday at 6:17 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff's Deputy was called to assist a Lifeguard Ambulance with a patient who was combative with EMS staff.

Taylor was found by EMS unconscious in a ditch along the roadway. Taylor was placed into the ambulance and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. While receiving treatment in the back of the ambulance Taylor began to fight with paramedics.

One of the paramedics was injured, however, details on the injury are not known.

Taylor bonded out of the McDonough County Jail on $2,000.