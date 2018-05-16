New jobs coming to McDonough County

More than a hundred new jobs are coming to McDonough County thanks to growth from area manufacturers.

Pella Corporation announced plans Wednesday to transfer production from Murray, Kentucky to Macomb, a move that will add up to 120 new jobs at its plant in there.

Mary Rachel, Pella Windows Representative stated that the Macomb Pella facility offers approximately 50,000 square feet and Macomb is a favorable labor market for hiring.

"Currently, West Central Illinois has an unemployment rate above the national average and an available labor pool that will accommodate for sizeable growth, paving the way for positive economic impact in the area. In addition, this move will allow the Murray, KY facility to redeploy their existing staffing to the other product lines built in the facility to support the growth of those lines," Rachel stated.

“Moving production to the Macomb community will provide a substantial impact throughout the West Central Illinois area, and further fuel Pella’s current growth momentum,” said Kyle Recker, plant manager at the Macomb Operations. “We will be hiring approximately 100-120 new team members, adding three production assembly lines and an insulated glass production department.”

Hiring at Pella is expected to start this summer. Macomb's unemployment rate is above the national average and, Mayor Mike Inman is grateful for the new jobs.

"120 news jobs, a housing market that's currently a buyer's market, so a lot of opportunities for folks to move into the community and find excellent real estate opportunities on top of a great job, well paying job, good benefits at one of our premiere employers in Macomb and in the region," Inman said.

Also Wednesday, Macomb economic development officials revealed that Vaughan & Bushnell Manufacturing in Bushnell, Illinois is adding 50 jobs at its facility after buying Dasco, a manufacturing company out of Rockford, Illinois.



"We're very excited. It's going to be great for the community," said Mike Havens with Vaughan & Bushnell Manufacturing. "It's going to add jobs and in a community like this, you typically don't see 50-60 employees increase in jobs in the area and we're very excited about it."



The two companies are expected to bring new economic hope to McDonough County.

"I can't tell you how grateful we are that they made the decision and it's really good news for what we need to hear here in Macomb," Inman said.