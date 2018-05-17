Adams County Coroner allegedly attacked - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County Coroner allegedly attacked

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jim Keller being sworn in. Jim Keller being sworn in.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

 The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged attack on the coroner last week.

Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said the alleged attack happened on May 10 around 8:30 p.m. on Gardner Expressway near Jackson Street.

He said  Coroner Jim Keller told him that someone threw a rock through a vehicle window and hit him in the head.

VonderHaar didn't reveal a motive behind the attack and said they have no suspects yet, but they will continue to investigate the incident.

"We're looking at all different kinds of angles at this time. We don't want to narrow our investigation to one particular thing. So, we're just investigating it as a whole." VonderHaar explained

Jim Keller said he didn't know if the attack was related to the county's controversial indigent death policy. He added, he wants to put the whole incident behind him.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.