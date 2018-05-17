Keokuk man sentenced to prison for killing his mom

Authorities said Friday that they were investigating a suicide and an attempted suicide at the Marion County Jail in Palmyra, Missouri.More >>
A Keokuk man who pleaded guilty to murdering his mom was sentenced to fifty years in prison on Monday, according to court records.More >>
The Adams County State’s Attorney has released a photo of a weapon involved in Monday nights police-involved shooting.More >>
McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout has reported the arrest of a Bardolph, Illinois man on Monday.More >>
A Fulton, Missouri, man convicted of killing a Monroe County man in 2014 was sentenced in a Callaway County courtroom Thursday.More >>
The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of two Lee County men on felony drug charges.More >>
The City of Quincy filed a new response this week to a federal lawsuit brought on by former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace and his family.More >>
Did you miss the recent Dateline episode featuring the Curtis Lovelace case?More >>
