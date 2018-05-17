Keokuk man sentenced to prison for killing his mom - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk man sentenced to prison for killing his mom

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Keokuk man who pleaded guilty to murdering his mom was sentenced to fifty years in prison on Monday, according to court records.

Devan Williams was accused of suffocating his mom, Lori Williams, with a pillow and crushing her larynx in January 2017.

Williams pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree in March 2018. 

