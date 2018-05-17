Quincy's Sears store is closing

The Sears store at the Quincy Mall has confirmed it will be closing.

Sears stated that the store, which opened in 1978, will close in mid-August and the Auto Center will close in late May.

Sears will begin a liquidation sale on May 25.

A Sears Spokesperson issued the following statement:

We are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Quincy. The store will close to the public in mid-August 2018 and the Auto Center will close in late May. Until then, they will remain open for customers. The store will begin its liquidation sale on May 25. We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. This is not an effort solely aimed at cost savings but is part of a strategy we’ have been executing against as many of our larger stores are too big for our needs. Having fewer stores – and the right format – will help us bring Sears Holdings to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world. Our members and customers can also shop at our other Sears locations, which are listed at http://www.sears.com/stores.html. The number of associates is not publicly available. Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.

The store manager stated that the store employs 23 associates, both full and part-time.

Anaise Berry, Director of Marketing & Communications for Cullinan Properties who owns the Quincy Mall, stated that the closure was not indicative of the Quincy Mall store’s performance, as the Quincy Mall Sears has been a well-performing store. Rather, it is part of a nationwide restructuring and series of closures.

Berry also confirmed that Sears, not the mall, owns the 72,828 square foot space the store is in as well as the 3,077 square foot automotive center.

Berry said, "Cullinan Properties has an excellent working relationship with the City of Quincy and will continue working with the City and Sears to find the best solution for Quincy Mall and the Quincy community to backfill the space."

This news comes just four weeks after Bergner's announced it was liquidating nationwide and closing its store in Quincy Mall. Three years ago, J.C. Penny closed its doors. The Sears closing will leave the mall without any major anchor stores.

Quincy Mall has also lost many smaller stores in the last several years including DEB, Vanity and Radio Shack.

The future of the Quincy Mall has been in discussion since 2011 when the Quincy City Council approved using a portion of the mall's state sales tax revenues to pay for repairs and upkeep. Mayor Kyle Moore said that money went to pay for renovations at the anchor stores, as well as five vacant properties.

Quincy Mall Property Manager Mike Jenkins declined to speak with WGEM News on Thursday.

A Sears spokesperson stated that the Quincy Kmart, which is owned by Sears, will remain open.

Read reporting from our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.