A Hawaiian celebration at a local school

Posted:
Students watch a volcano demonstration.
Students tried different types of Hawaiian food.
Students were able to play in the "ocean".
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy school brought the cultural experience of Hawaii to the classroom on Thursday.

Kindergartners from Madison Elementary learned about volcanoes, tried Hawaiian food, went swimming, learned about the culture and learned how to hula dance. 

"It teaches them to work together as a team on their informational learning," said Lindsay Struck a Kindergarten Teacher at Madison Elementary. "It teaches them research and learning about ocean life. It teaches them about the culture, about riding an airplane, paying for things and going to visit the travel stores."

Lindsay Struck said she has been teaching this unit with the celebration for years. 

