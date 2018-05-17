Free fishing clinics this summer

If you or your children want to learn more about fishing, the Quincy Park District has a summer program that will help.

They're hosting free fishing clinics at Moorman Park starting in June. They will go over the different types of fish, how to use the equipment and safety tips.

"It's very important, that way you don't run into problems (and) you don't accidentally hurt somebody else," said Shane Hibbard the Quincy Park District Recreation Supervisor. "If you know what to look out for to get farther away or to not fish at that certain spot on the bank. That way you can stay safe and maybe even help the others around you stay safe."

Hibbard said you should allow extra room between you and others fishing, so you do not hit someone else with your fishing pole or hook, stand on sturdy ground, and always wear a life jacket while fishing off a boat, especially if you are on the river.



The clinics are for those who are three years old and older and more geared towards first-time fishers.

"It's important for them to learn at an early age, so it becomes a lifelong habit," said Hibbard. "If they learn it when their young and more impressionable it'll stick with them and that will be apart of fishing."

The clinics will start June 5th through July 19th at Moorman Lake on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.