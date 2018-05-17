Preliminary autopsy report released in officer-involved shooting

The preliminary autopsy report in Monday's officer-involved shooting in Quincy was released Thursday.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said the preliminary report reveals Rollie Davis, 52, died of gunshot wounds.

Farha said the full autopsy report would be out in several weeks, however, more details will be released Friday on the investigation.

Davis was shot to death by QPD officer Steve Bangert Monday night after police said Davis pulled out a pellet gun that looked like a firearm as Bangert approached.

The State's Attorney's Office says the autopsy report confirms their conclusions in the case.