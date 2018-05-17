Mark Twain's Talbott eager for opportunity at Missouri S&T

CENTER, Mo. (WGEM) -- The decision on where to continue his football career meant more than just the gridiron for Lincoln Talbott.



The Mark Twain senior also wanted to pursue an engineering degree.



Missouri S&T offers both.



Talbott made his commitment to the Miners official on Wednesday and says academics are equally as important.



"That obviously drew me (to Missouri S&T) and being able to continue to play football, and do something I love. They have a great program, great coaches, and great staff. I look forward to being able to work with them and the two blended together," Talbott said.



"It was a perfect fit. It's a big day. It's something that I'm never going to be able to replace. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm really excited for it."



Talbott plans to play safety at the next level but he hasn't closed the curtain on the potential move to linebacker.