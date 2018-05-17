Highland's Miller takes archery skills to Cumberland College - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Highland's Miller takes archery skills to Cumberland College

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Highland's Brooke Miller is heading to Cumberland College to forge ahead in archery. Highland's Brooke Miller is heading to Cumberland College to forge ahead in archery.

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- Highland's Brooke Miller is forging ahead with her athletic career.

Miller is taking her archery talents to Cumberland College in Kentucky.

She's been competing for quite some time, even traveling abroad to showcase her skills.

Miller says picking Cumberland made plenty of sense.

"It's a really nice campus (and) a good academic program," Miller said.

"Their archery team is spectacular. They've won nationals three years in a row and I'm helping to contribute whatever I can."

The next step for Miller is practice. She plans on spending the majority of time honing her skills prior to her freshman year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.