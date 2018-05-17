Highland's Miller takes archery skills to Cumberland College

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- Highland's Brooke Miller is forging ahead with her athletic career.



Miller is taking her archery talents to Cumberland College in Kentucky.



She's been competing for quite some time, even traveling abroad to showcase her skills.



Miller says picking Cumberland made plenty of sense.



"It's a really nice campus (and) a good academic program," Miller said.



"Their archery team is spectacular. They've won nationals three years in a row and I'm helping to contribute whatever I can."



The next step for Miller is practice. She plans on spending the majority of time honing her skills prior to her freshman year.