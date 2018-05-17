QND holds Baccalaureate Mass - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QND holds Baccalaureate Mass

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Notre Dame soon-to-be graduates were celebrated Thursday night.

It was the school's annual Our Lady Baccalaureate Mass. Students read scripture, prayed and sang hymns.

Graduation is Sunday at 1 p.m.

