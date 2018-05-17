Rodriguez holds town hall in Quincy

Junius Rodriguez is the democratic candidate for the Illinois 18th Congressional District.

Thursday was day four of his town hall meeting tour, and he spoke with voters in Quincy.

Rodriguez said voters have be coming to him with a wide magnitude of concerns, but one really stands out.

"I would say the one issue that has probably appeared at every one of the sessions has dealt with healthcare." Rodriguez said. "I think it's still one of the prime concerns in this area."

Rodriguez will finish up his tour with stops in both Pittsfield, and Chatham, Illinois.