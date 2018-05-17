Hannibal hotel holds grand opening

America's Hometown has a new place for visitors to stay.

The Holiday Inn Express and Suites, held its grand opening event Thursday night.

The hotel has 83 rooms, with a collection of suites, and it is also equipped with an exercise room and a pool.

Hotel General Manager Kris Kunz said the location is also beneficial.

"Being right next to the hospital, being at the medical center we'll be able to provide a warm hospitable environment to guests coming into Hannibal for not just healthcare reasons but maybe for working in the healthcare industry and the other industries that are developing west of Hannibal." Kunz said.

If you missed Thursday's event, Kunz said people can still visit for a tour anytime.