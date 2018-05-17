Two injured after crash near school

A driver was airlifted to the hospital Thursday after a crash at the entrance of a northeast Missouri school, according to Nemonews.net.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 6 at the entrance to the Knox County R-1 School District around 4:30 p.m. A sedan collided with an SUV leaving the school, both drivers were injured, they report.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital.



