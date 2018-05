Thursday's Area Scores - May 17

**High School Baseball**



(Class 1A Winchester Regional Semifinals)

West Central: 3

Unity: 4

Peyton Hightower: Walk-off RBI single

-- Unity vs. JX Routt (Saturday, 11 a.m.)



(Class 1A Mt. Sterling Regional Semifinals)

Brown County: 1

Central: 2

Eric Jones: CG 3-hitter

-- Central vs. Liberty (Saturday, 2 p.m.)



(Class 2A Carthage Regional Semifinals)

Knoxville: 5

Illini West: 10

Kennedy Gooding: 2 HR's, 4 RBI's

-- Illini West vs. Monmouth-Roseville (Saturday, 10 a.m.)



(Regular Season)

Quincy High: 2

Macomb: 5

Brandon Bickers/Parker Schmalshof: 2 RBI's each





**College Baseball**



(NCAA Midwest Region Tournament)

Quincy: 8

Ohio Dominican: 3

Riley Martin: 7 IP, 5 K's (2 ER, 2 hits allowed)

Brynn Martinez/Cory Birdsong/Jeff Hightower: HR's

Hawks: (40-16), vs. Illinois-Springfield (Friday, 5 p.m.)



(Region 24 Tournament)

John Wood: 0

Heartland: 12

Blazers: vs. Lewis & Clark (Friday, 10 a.m.)



(Regular Season)

Western Illinois: 4

Omaha: 1

Alex Dorethy: 2-4, 2 RBI's

Leathernecks: (16-27, 3-11)





**High School Softball**



(Class 1A Carrollton Regional Semifinals)

Griggsville-Perry: 4

Carrollton: 2

Jordan Brite: CG, 11 K's

-- Griggsville-Perry vs. North Greene (Saturday, 11 a.m.)





**High School Track and Field**



(Iowa State Meet - Class 3A)

Miracle Ailes (Keokuk): 2nd in High Jump

Elijah Barnes (Fort Madison): 9th in Discus

Matt Hellige (Fort Madison): 22nd in 3200



(Illinois State Meet - Class 1A Girls)

-- FINALS QUALIFIERS

Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put/Discus

Maleigha Huston (BWP): 400/800

Kaela Wellman (Liberty): High Jump

Deidre Lorton (BWP): High Jump

Zoe Evans (West Central): Shot Put

Ellie Lamb (Rushville-Industry): Discus

Zarra Humphry (West Hancock): 800

Taylor Larson (BWP): 400

Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 1600

4x800 - Unity

4x800 - West Hancock

4x100 - Central