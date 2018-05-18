Authorities said Friday that they were investigating a suicide and an attempted suicide at the Marion County Jail in Palmyra, Missouri.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said an inmate committed suicide Thursday at approximately 8:46 p.m.

On Tuesday, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Shinn said jail staff members were conducting a routine security check when they found a 50-year-old man unresponsive in his cell following an attempted suicide. That inmate was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and survived.

Shinn said both inmates were housed close together in the jail.

Editor's Note: In a press conference on Friday, Shinn revealed that correction officers found the inmate hanging in his cell utilizing a bed sheet. Staff immediately began C.P.R. until emergency medical services arrived.

The inmate was still in the hospital on Friday, in serious condition, and unresponsive.

He had been housed at the Marion County Jail since February 2018 on domestic assault charges.

The inmate had been last seen by jail staff at 11:00 p.m., 45 minutes before he was found.

The case is being investigated by the Marion County Sheriff's office and assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

