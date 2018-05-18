Accused murderer, Brokes, dies in jail

A Hannibal man charged with first-degree murder committed suicide in the Marion County Jail Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Marion County Coroner Richard Jones confirmed that Timothy Brokes, 37, died Thursday at approximately 8:46 p.m.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said staff discovered Brokes hanging in his cell from a bed sheet. Shinn said staff immediately released Brokes from the sheet and began C.P.R. until emergency medical services arrived.

Shinn said a suicide note was discovered in Brokes' cell. The contents of that note have not been released, however Shinn said it was short and to the point.

Shinn said Brokes was last seen by jail staff at 7:49 p.m. Thursday, just under an hour before he was found.

Shinn said Brokes was housed in a single metal cell in the holding area of the jail. He had been in that cell since February. Previously, Brokes was in general population, Shinn said.

Shinn has requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control be the lead on the investigation, due to the Sheriff's Office involvement with Brokes' case.

In a news conference, Shinn said that Brokes and an inmate who attempted suicide earlier this week we're in the holding area together, but in different cells, and it would have been possible for them to communicate.

Shinn said that suicide attempts are not uncommon in the facility and his staff members have prevention training. In addition, the jail has a full-time nurse on staff and doctors that come to see inmates. They also work, on a daily basis, with Preferred Family Health Care and Mark Twain Behavioral Health to deal with inmates that have mental health issues.

An autopsy on Brokes is planned Monday.

Brokes was accused of murdering Brittany Gauch and injuring her husband, Aaron, in January of 2016. Brokes was taken into custody the following day after an officer-involved shooting that left the officer injured.

Brokes faced charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Brokes just appeared in court Thursday where his lawyer tried to get the case thrown out over recorded statements Brokes made to police which included a private conversation with his lawyer.

That motion was denied. But the judge did grant his motion to disqualify the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Assistant Attorney General Kevin Zoellner, AG investigator Steve Hayden, and AG secretary Corinn Puleo from the case.

