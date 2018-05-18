Master Control Operator

WGEM in Quincy has an immediate opening for someone with broadcast production experience.
WGEM has a job opportunity for a Full Time Master control room hub operator.
In this position you will be responsible for the control and monitoring of multiple TV stations.
In this role you will be responsible for preparation and quality control of on-air content. You will be working with the latest technology in Master Control automation equipment.
Preferred qualifications include:
If you think you’re qualified and want to join our team, send a resume and cover letter to:
Jim Lawrence
Director of Operations & Engineering
WGEM-TV
513 Hampshire
Quincy, Illinois 62301
jlawrence@wgem.com
EOE
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.