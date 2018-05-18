Master Control Operator

WGEM in Quincy has an immediate opening for someone with broadcast production experience.

WGEM has a job opportunity for a Full Time Master control room hub operator.

In this position you will be responsible for the control and monitoring of multiple TV stations.

In this role you will be responsible for preparation and quality control of on-air content. You will be working with the latest technology in Master Control automation equipment.

Preferred qualifications include:

Proficient with Windows based computer operation and windows based programs.

Multi-tasker, able to work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to problem-solve.

Attention to detail and accuracy skills.

If you think you’re qualified and want to join our team, send a resume and cover letter to:

Jim Lawrence

Director of Operations & Engineering

WGEM-TV

513 Hampshire

Quincy, Illinois 62301

jlawrence@wgem.com

EOE