Master Control Operator

WGEM has a job opportunity for a Full Time Master control room hub operator.
In this position you will be responsible for the control and monitoring of multiple TV stations.
In this role you will be responsible for preparation and quality control of on-air content. You will be working with the latest technology in Master Control automation equipment.
Preferred qualifications include:
Send your resume to:
Jim Lawrence
513 Hampshire St
Quincy, IL 62301
Or email to jlawrence@wgem.com.
No phone calls please.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.