Police stand on donut shop roof for fundraiser

If you saw police officers standing on top of Dunkin' Donuts on Friday in Quincy, don't worry, they were doing it for a good cause.

For the second year in a row Quincy Police Officers stood on the rooftop to raise awareness for Special Olympics Illinois and collect donations for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits the Special Olympics.

"We like the athletes to be able to have funds to participate in their activities and so we are out here raising money for them able to do that," said Officer Kelly Vandermaiden with the Quincy Police Department. "We have a lot of officers coming out volunteering their time to help us raise money. They enjoy coming out and helping out the Special Olympic athletes."

In addition to the donations Dunkin' Donuts donated $15,000 to the run.

Their hopes, statewide, is to collect more than $700,000 and exceed last year's donation totals.