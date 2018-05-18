Doctors warn about heat-related illnesses

Doctors say if you are working outside and start to feel uncomfortable, lethargic, and sweating heavily you need to move to a colder environment.

With warmer temperatures more people are working and spending more time outside and doctors are warning of heat-related illnesses.

Doctors said once you start to sweat and feel uncomfortable, you should move out of the heat and into a colder environment. If not you could be putting yourself at risk of heat rashes, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and possibly a heat stroke.

"When it comes to heat stroke, the patient should not start drinking, they should be taken to a cold environment and be cooled down as fast a possible," said Dr. Hossein Behniaye, Hannibal Regional Medical Physician. "Different than heat exhaustion that they can have some fluid."

Dr. Behniaye said it is important to stay hydrated, but drink something with electrolytes, not just water.

"Heat stroke is very serious and it's deadly," said Behnaiye. "If you decrease the temperature, because usually their temperature is above 104 to 106 Fahrenheit, the body temperature, if you decrease the it right away you decrease their mortality rate by about 80 percent."

He adds if you are taking medications you should consult with your physician on your risk and signs of a heat-related illness.