Highway 61 in Clark County to be closed longer than expected

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Highway 61 in Clark County will stay closed longer than expected.

MoDOT closed the road Monday because part of the roadway started crumbling due to a landslide east of Running Fox Elementary. This is the two-lane section of 61 west of Keokuk.

Friday, MoDOT officials revealed that the damage is worse than originally thought and the road will stay closed for at least another week so they can stabilize the road.

They say the road will not open until it's safe for drivers.

