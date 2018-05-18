Shoppers discuss Quincy Mall's future without anchor stores

Both anchor stores will be gone by the end of the year

The automotive center will be closed first at the end of May

Bergner's is likely to close in the fall, according to mall management

Bergner's is in the middle of its liquidation sale

With both of its anchor stores leaving, Quincy Mall is already looking for replacements.

"Any of the bigger stores would be nice to have. Something for the kids, a toy store. Some more retail stores, like a Marshalls or maybe a Ross or a TJ Maxx, something that would cover everything." said shopper Becky Anderson.

Mall Manager Mike Jenkins said stores like that have had Quincy on their radar.

"We know for a fact, there have been several bigger box store retail institutions that have been circling the Quincy market for a couple years now," explained Jenkins. "And for whatever reason, they haven't found their landing spot."

Jenkins said they haven't had space for another big box store. With Bergner's shipping out, he said it will be easier to bring another store in.

"If you don't have 30 or 40 thousand square foot of vacancy available to even entice some of those potential retailers to come into the Quincy market and hit Quincy mall, then you're not a player in the game." stated Jenkins.

Business owners in the mall, like Michael Ray, who owns Bowtree Custom Shop, said they'd like to see another anchor store open as soon as Sears and Bergner's close.

"We are definitely going to miss them. Hopefully they fill those spots so we can get the foot traffic back up and I just hope people know there are a lot of shops out here that are still here." said Ray.

Sears said they will close the automotive shop at the end of this month and the store itself will close in mid August.

Meanwhile Bergner's is in the middle of its liquidation sale. The mall expects Bergner's to be gone by the fall.