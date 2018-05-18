The Convenient Chef opens in downtown Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

The Convenient Chef opens in downtown Quincy

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy's downtown square has a new business opened up.

The Convenient Chef opened its doors at the corner of Hampshire and 5th streets.

They provide easy healthy options for take out meals or you can have them delivered.

"With these meals that I send out, they are all keto, whole thirty, vegetarian, or paleo, a lot of different options. But it's designed to be in the home, a chef made meal that's ready in ten minutes." said owner Brandon De Jaynes.

De Jaynes said he's not planning on turning his business into a sit-down restaurant but he is open to the idea of renting out and catering rehearsal dinners.

