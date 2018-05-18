Health officials warn about tick season

Health officials say you should make sure to check for ticks after being in a tick habitat.

The Adams County Health Department said warmer temperatures means tick season is here.

Health officials said generally you find ticks in deep wooded areas, but it is not uncommon to find them in your backyard. They said after being in a tick habitat it is important to check yourself and children for ticks and remove them to prevent the threat of tick-borne illnesses, such as Lyme disease.

"Tweezers are going to be the best option, you want to grasp the tick closest to the skin and pull from there," said Jon Campos with the Adams County Health Department. "The other step is to monitor yourself after that.You'll be looking for a rash to start, particularly the bulls-eye looking rash that's very common with most tick-borne illnesses. Not only that, but looking for things like fever, headache, stiff joints, stiff neck."

Campos said if you experience these symptoms see a doctor. To help prevent ticks from getting on you, he said wear long sleeves, pants, long socks and use insect repellant with deet.