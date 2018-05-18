Quincy's Reis hopes to set the pace at John Wood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- There's a reason Abbie Reis was a First Team All-Western Big Six selection in soccer this spring.



She can flat out play.



Reis put her skills on display in the Blue Devils' conference title clinching win over United Township with a pair of goals and an assist.



Reis is now bound for John Wood and becomes the first to join this fall's recruiting class.



"I decided to go to John Wood because it's really close to home and my parents, and my family, can come watch me play," Reis explained.



"I think it's really cool to be the first one to sign for the soccer team. I can set the pace."



Reis plans to pursue a degree in nursing and will play for former Quincy High School star Hayley Womack, who's now head coach at John Wood.