Highland's Haggerty picks Missouri Western to continue track career

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- Another day, another college signing at Highland High School.



It was Nathan Haggerty's turn to take the next step in his track and field career Friday.



Haggerty signed on the dotted line to join Missouri Western in the fall.



He's joining the NCAA Divison II program after working tirelessly to hone his craft.



Haggerty gives plenty of credit to his mother for pointing him down the right path.



"She's always been there. My mom has been my rock. She's always been there motivating me," Haggerty said.



"You got to put in the work if this is what you want to do. She's always motivating to get me up early telling me if you want this you got to work for it. It's not just going to be given to you."



Haggerty says he is excited to join a relatively new program.



The Missouri Western track and field team recently wrapped up its inaugural season and Haggerty says he wanted to get in on the ground floor of something new that has the potential to be big.