Pittsfield's Gwartney, White make commitments official

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- A pair of Pittsfield student athletes are now signed, sealed, and about to be delivered to the next level.



Standout long jumper James Gwartney will showcase his skills at Quincy University and Ariana White is bound for Illinois College to continue her golf career.



For Gwartney, his decision came down to where he felt most comfortable.



"When I first went to QU they were very inviting. It made me feel like I was already going to school there. It was family-like almost," Gwartney indicated.



"This day means it a new step in my life. I'm going to be competing at the college level. That will be a new step (and) a new experience. It sounds like a lot of fun."



White played a key role in the Saukees' runner-up finish at regionals and missed advancing to the state tournament by only nine strokes.



Now she turns the focus to playing an even bigger role at IC.



"It's really important to me because golf has been a big part of my life and I'm excited to continue it, and (it is) close to home so everyone can come watch," White said.



"To start as a freshman next year I believe I'm going to have to work on my short game. It was definitely one of my weaknesses this season."



White's plan beyond college is in the field of cyber security.