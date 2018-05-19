One dead in train crash in Hancock County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

One dead in train crash in Hancock County

Posted:
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

One person was confirmed dead Saturday morning in Hancock County after a train vs. pedestrian accident. 

Hancock County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 2:51 a.m. near the intersection of Mercer Street and 6th Street in Pontoosuc, Illinois. 

BNSF railway contacted the office about the incident. 

The person killed in the crash has not been identified at this point. 

The sheriff's office is still trying to notify the family. 

The coroner Kendall Beals said more information about the incident will be release late Saturday or early Sunday morning. 

