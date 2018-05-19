Hundreds race across the river to Bridge The Gap

There were all kinds of races including a 5k, 10k, and half marathon

More than a thousand people Bridged the Gap this morning to raise money for health programs in the area.

People of all ages laced up their sneakers and ran over the Bayview and Memorial bridges.

Money raised goes towards Quincy Catholic Charities med-assist program and some runners made it a family affair.

"My son's school, St. James, has a running club and they got all practiced up to run and when he said he wanted to do it, I said I would join him and have fun." said Joshua Craig.

"It was really fun. I really liked it and it was a good exercise." said Brecken Craig who ran alongside his dad, Joshua.

The money will be used to help people buy prescriptions who can't afford them.

