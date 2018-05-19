Washington Theater opens its doors to local artists - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Washington Theater opens its doors to local artists

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Washington Theater Washington Theater
Jane Roskamp sketching part of the theater to use to paint later Jane Roskamp sketching part of the theater to use to paint later
Washington Theater Washington Theater
An artist sketching An artist sketching
One artist brought an old-style camera to take photographs One artist brought an old-style camera to take photographs
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Washington Theater in downtown Quincy opened its doors to local artists Saturday.

They put up their canvas and went to work, sketching different pieces of architecture in the building. 

Washington Theater officials asked the artists to donate at least one piece of their work to an upcoming fundraiser in the fall.

"This came about and I thought it's time to step out of my comfort zone and try something new. And this is such a sweet building." said artist Jane Roskamp. "I found some really neat snapshots today and some artwork that I want to do so I'm really excited about this particular day."

The money raised from the artwork will go towards restoring the theater.

